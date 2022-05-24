- Advertisement -

Northern Lights Public Schools is excited to announce the 2022 Indigenous Artwork Contest.

All students attending NLPS can enter an Indigenous-themed piece of art created by the student. The winner will receive multiple prizes including a $50 gift card, some NLPS gear, and a professional print of their artwork.

The winning piece of art will be displayed in the Division Offices and used as special and unique thank you gifts.

The submitted artwork is not limited to any medium with everything from digital and traditional being accepted.

Students wishing to participate can submit their art by sending an email to communcations@nlsd.ab.ca or physical delivery to NLPS Bonnyville Division Office.

The deadline for submission is June 7th.