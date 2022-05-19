- Advertisement -

Surgeries and obstetrical services are expected to resume at Bonnyville Health Centre on June 1, at 4 p.m.

Water leaks at the end of April caused the temporary closure.

Initially, the operating rooms were to reopen May 25 but the date was pushed back after the water damage was fully assessed.

All patients with surgeries scheduled before June 1 have been contacted to postpone their procedures.

Obstetrical patients are encouraged to visit Bonnyville Health Centre when they need care or begin labour so they can be assessed by an obstetrics physician and nurse.

During this time Bonnyville Health Centre will be working with surrounding communities and hospitals to ensure patients get the care and treatment they need.

Alberta Health Services has worked to ensure operating rooms and obstetrical teams in surrounding communities can handle the expected increased demand from the operating room shutdown.

The emergency department will remain open and operational while the water damage is fixed.

While the South Lakeside parking lot is off-limits to the public visitors may park near the emergency department entrance and ambulance hall.