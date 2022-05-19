- Advertisement -

Lakeland College has announced a new four-month-long barber program.

The new program will be launching this fall and covers a range of techniques in hair design, including haircutting, styling, grooming, and shaving.

Dean of the School of Health, Wellness, and Human Services Janice Aughey says this new program offers a fresh approach to the re-emerging barber sector in the hairstyling industry.

“With our experienced and talented instructors, students will gain confidence and aptitude while working with real clients and perfecting their skills. We’re excited to expand our health and wellness programs with this in-demand program.”

Graduates will be qualified to complete Alberta’s barber apprenticeship program.

they’ll need an employer to complete 1,450 hours of on-the-job training before they can write the journeyperson exam.

After the apprenticeship program, graduates can take it a step further on the business side by earning a blue seal.