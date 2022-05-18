- Advertisement -

The Lakeland has a new family physician as Dr. Chinedu Ebisike will now be practicing at the Elk Point Healthcare Centre and his clinic, 5334 50 Ave.

This has now brought the number of permanent physicians working in Elk Point up to three.

MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul David Hanson says this means a lot to the people of the Lakeland.

“Rural medicine is a fantastic choice for a family doctor who wants to make a real difference in the lives of not just patients but the entire community.”

- Advertisement -

Previously Dr. Ebisike worked in emergency departments as well as general medical clinics in Trinidad.

AHS has physician resource planners who are dedicated to identifying and pursuing international and domestic physician recruitment opportunities.