Cold Lake Healthcare Centre Emergency Department will be closed due to an inability to secure physician coverage.

The ED will be without on-site physician coverage from 11 p.m. May 16 to 7 a.m. May 17 and 11 p.m. May 18 to 7 a.m. May 19.

AHS said they are working to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.

The nursing staff will remain on-site in the ED to give patients assessments and referrals to other EDs in surrounding communities.

Patients are still asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency as EMS remains available and will be re-routed to surrounding healthcare centres

Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions.