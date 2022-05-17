- Advertisement -

A single-vehicle semi rollover has claimed the life of a 61-yr-old male from Musgravetown.

Lac La Biche RCMP and Fire Services were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle collision on May 16 at approximately 6 p.m on Highway 881, 15 km north of Lac La Biche.

When officials arrived on the scene they declared the driver dead.

An investigation into the rollover revealed the semi was southbound when the driver lost control and rolled into the northbound ditch.

The semi was carrying compressed nitrogen gas, however, there were no spills or leaks.