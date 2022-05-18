- Advertisement -

A vehicle fire broke out on May 14 around 3:00 a.m. in the townsite of Plamondon and RCMP is asking for help identifying those responsible.

Lac La Biche RCMP arrived at the vehicle and extinguished the flames with help from The Plamondon Fire Department.

Luckily no one was physically injured.

Two youths were seen running away from the area.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident or identifying those responsible is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or your local police.

