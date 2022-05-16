Listen Live

News

Bonnyville RCMP arrest woman found sleeping in bank

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
RCMP Cruiser (Photo from BC RCMP Flickr)
Bonnyville RCMP received a complaint on May 9th at 8:30 AM of two persons asleep in the ATM vesitbules of the TD bank.

An officer arrived at the scene and arrested one woman. The 39-year-old woman was found to have a weapon and a prohibited weapon was found in her belongings.

She is now being charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Possession of a Restricted Weapon
  • two counts of being in Possession of a Weapon contrary to an Order and Mischief Under $5000

She was brought before a Justice of the Peace and release to appear in Court on June 7th.

