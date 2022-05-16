- Advertisement -
James Katish has drawn the lucky ticket and claimed $100,000 in the March 4 draw.
Katish bought the winning ticket at the Pharmasave at 207 Railway Avenue in Glendon. The ticket was bought on March 4 but was forgotten about until weeks later. Katish later remembered to check the ticket on March 29.
The ticket was then revealed to be worth $100,000.
“I really couldn’t believe it. I was in total shock, to be honest. It feels good. It’s a big relief.”
Katish says he does not have any plans for the money right now.
