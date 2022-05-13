- Advertisement -

The Agriplex has started its transformation into a multi-use space for all kinds of events and games.

The goal for this renovation is to turn the old building attached to the Bonnyville and District Centennial Centre into a brand new space fit to host all sorts of activities.

C2 general manager Les Parsons says the building has started showing its age and found there could be better uses for the space.

“It is old but people have thousands of memories of what happened in that building from graduations and wedding dances. But since then it has gotten a little old so we are doing a renovation to upgrade it to a Community Multiplex.”

The Agriplex has been in Bonnyville for 45 years and was the first thing built in the area. The R.J. Lalonde Arena and the District Centennial Centre were both added afterwards to fit the needs of the community.

When the renovations are complete the space can be used for sports, recreation, fitness programs, weddings, concerts, events, and so much more.

Parsons says this new Multiplex will address the biggest problem with the C2 right now, time and space.

“People are always calling and asking for more space. This renovation will help us fix the bottleneck we have been experiencing.”

Parsons says there are often conflicts with dates to use the Feild House and the renovations would help ease the problems and give everyone options. The Multiplex will be able to host medium-sized events (400 people) whereas the field house can host the bigger events (1,00 plus people).

“This will allow up to flip flow between the size and the time of events and just free up the oversubscribed Field House.”

The renovation cost comes out to roughly $1 million but has been cut in half as the C2 applied for a CFEP (Community Facility Enhancement Program) grant that will help with half the cost.

Right now the Agriplex is shut down due to the Renos and is planned to reopen with all the new additions before the snow hits the ground next year.