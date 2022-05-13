- Advertisement -

Bonnyville FCSS is holding the first “Discovery Day” tomorrow at the RJ Lalonde Arena which is an event to bring awareness to all the non-profits or support services available in the area.

The event will see over twenty local agencies set up tables at the C2 this saturday from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Aleesha Cabay a worker for Bonnyville FCSS says this event is a concept similar to the Community Registration Night but with games.

“It’s going to be an opportunity to show what they have to offer and promote their programs. There will be bouncing castles, popcorn, and Carnaval games so anyone who wants to reach out for the support feels welcome and supported.”

Cabay says this will be a fun opportunity for families to spend some time together and get to know all the agencies that can help.

“There as so many agencies that offer their support in the area of Bonnyville that people just don’t know about. This is a great opportunity to see what programs are around.”

The event is not meant for imminent help, but rather for families to learn and take notes of helpful organizations for future use.

Cabay says the people and organizations have all taken a hard hit with COVID-19 dictating people’s lives but that just stresses the importance of getting help.

“It is nice to show the people of Bonnyville that there is help here if you need it.”

The event is free to attend for both families and individuals.