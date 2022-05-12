- Advertisement -

Lakeland College is one of three post-secondary institutions set to expand programs like Health Care Aide Training, Practical Nursing, and Animal Health Technology.

The expansion will be made possible through the provincial government’s Alberta at Work initiative, which targets enrolment expansion by investing in new seats in high-demand programs. A total of 400 new seats will be supported over a three-year period in Northeastern Alberta.

Minister of Advanced Education says healthcare professionals are essential workers, especially in rural parts of our province. “Through this investment, we are supporting over 400 new and enthusiastic students as they pursue fulfilling careers in health care, animal health, and more, to the benefit of their communities.”

This investment helps the post-secondary system support Alberta’s labor market now and in the future, and gives students more opportunities to gain the skills and training they need to enter the workforce.

Keyano College is receiving $1.3 million, Lakeland College is getting $990,000, and finally, Portage College is going to acquire $1.7 million.

The Alberta at Work initiative was announced in April and initially aimed to create 7,000 new seats across Alberta. The initial goal was exceeded creating almost 10,000 seats without going over the initial budget.

MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul David Hanson says he is pleased to see the government prioritize post-secondary institutions in rural communities. “The $1.7 million Portage College will receive as part of the targeted enrolment program is extremely important. Our rural communities need ways to retain our youth, especially in health-care positions, and increasing funding to health-care programs in Portage College is a good step in the right direction.”

The programs are ready to start accepting more students this fall.