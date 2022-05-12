- Advertisement -

May marks the month of Sexual Violence Awareness and Alberta RCMP is expanding its response to sexual crime.

In a commitment to ensuring a victim-centered and trauma-informed response is provided to all survivors of sexual violence, the Alberta RCMP is expanding its response to sexual crime.

On average, there are about 2500 calls for service relating to sexual violence each year. Last year there were over 3000 sexual offenses reported.

Alberta RCMP has dedicated teams and positions across the province to respond to sexual violence calls. The Specialized Investigative Unit was piloted in 2020 in the Grande Prairie area and found to be very successful.

A new web page was created with detailed information for the general public and a centralized location for resources for survivors.

Corporal Courtney McCarron recently attended an International Conference on Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Reimagining Justice in San Francisco. The Corporal says being a voice for sexual violence is being a voice for generations to come.

“Our work is crucial to ending the crippling effect of trauma associated with these crimes of power and control. We need to support victims and they need to always know that the assault is never their fault.”

Corporal Courtney McCarron and Alberta RCMP ask anyone who witnesses sexual violence or any criminal activity, please report it to the local police or community-based Victim Services agency.