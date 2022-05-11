- Advertisement -

Peter Barron has now been appointed as the new Superintendent for The Board of Trustees of St. Paul School Division.

Board Chair Heather Starosielski says the board is excited to welcome Barron into the St. Paul Education family.

“Mr. Barron was selected from a field of truly outstanding candidates. We believe that Peter’s focus on students, his strong work commitment, his ability to work collaboratively, together with his extensive experience in building partnerships will be an excellent fit for building on the current strengths of St. Paul School Division.”

Barron brings 39 years of experience as an educator in Alberta and 8 years as a Superintendent to the position. WIth that time spent at Elk Island Public Schools where he moved from teaching to a series of principalships. After taking a one-year secondment to Alberta Education in National and International Education Barron accepted a position of Superintendent at Clearview Public Schools, and later at Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools.

“I look forward to meeting everyone and learning about the wonderful opportunities we provide our students. I know that we are a unique school division that is inclusive and welcoming. I am an optimistic teacher at heart, and eager to serve the needs of our students.”

Barron will assume the role starting on August 8.