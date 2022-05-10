- Advertisement -

Lac La Biche County Council has just approved the 2022 tax rates at their recent Regular Council Meeting and not much is changing.

The rates will stay the same as they were in 2021 and 2020.

Rural non-residential rates are 18.3647 mills, urban non-residential rates are 10 mills, and residential and farm rates are 3.12 mills.

These rates are responsible for determining how much of a property’s assessed value is taxable. The County’s tax bill also includes provincial requisitions to fund education and seniors’ lodges, but these are outside the County’s control.

If residents see any change to their tax bills it will be because of changes in their property’s assessed value and or an increase in provincial requisitions.

The Municipal Government Act requires municipalities to achieve a 5:1 ratio between their highest and lowest tax rates. Currently, the County’s ratio to 5.89:1 and looks to stay stationary in 2022.

A total of $67,443,299 will be brought in through tax revenues which is $216,923 higher than the budgeted revenues of $67,226,376.

Lac La Biche Mayor Paul Reutov says residents have seen excellent municipal programs and services with one of the lowest residential tax rates in Alberta.

“Council and I felt that due to the challenges our residents have faced over the last couple of years, the recent increases in utilities, and the rising cost of living overall, it was important to not raise taxes. I want to encourage growth and investment in our communities while helping families get back on their feet as the economy recovers.”

All payments are due by June 30, with notices being mailed out soon.