- Advertisement -

Cold Lake Healthcare Centre Emergency Department will be without an on-site physician and closed down from 11 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This closure is temporary and AHS is working to ensure the Lakeland has the care they need.

The nursing staff will remain on-site in the ED to help give patients assessments or referrals to surrounding communities as needed.

If patients call 911, EMS will re-route to surrounding healthcare centres if they need it.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with non-emergency health-related questions is asked to call the Health Link at 811.