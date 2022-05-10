- Advertisement -

A single vehicle rollover on May 4th has claimed the life of a 15-year-old Vermilion resident.

Vermillion RCMP was called to the single-vehicle rollover scene at 8:08 p.m on Township Road 512 near Islay.

Upon arrival, officials reported one passenger had passed away and two other occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. The 17-year-old from Two Hills County and the 15-year-old from Vermillion were both taken to hospital.

An investigation is being conducted with help from an RCMP Collision Analyst.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.