Cold Lake RCMP released a sketch of a suspect involved in a robbery back in April in hopes to identify the person.

A Cold Lake man was robbed on April 5th between 12:10 and 12:30 p.m. as he was walking on 48 Avenue. The victim was stopped by an unknown male demanding money. The victim declined and then was physically assaulted by the unknown male.

The man is described as having a medium complexion, with dark coloured beard and moustache. Police say he was last seen wearing a black coloured toque with dark sunglasses and a heavy black winter coat

Cold Lake RCMP is seeking assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has video footage to identify the suspect to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

