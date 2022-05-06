- Advertisement -
During the Cold Lake city council meeting a second and third readings to increase a variety of municipal fines have passed.
Council was initially made aware of the comparably low fine penalties in the city back when the council was reviewing the 2022 Budget in November. Council asked administration to look and compare Cold Lake’s fines with surrounding towns and cities.
The review came back in March with information stating Cold Lake was on the low-end.
The following is a list of all the fines that have been changed:
- Advertisement -
Vehicle and Pedestrian Traffic Bylaw
- Parking Violation – an increase from $50 to $75
- Park in Marked Disability Parking Zone – increase from $200 to $250
- Depositing materials on highways/sidewalks/boulevards – increase from $100 to $200
- Transporting Unsecured waste – increase from $100 to $200
- Exceeding axle weight – increase from $200 to $250
Amend Water and Sewer Bylaw
- Non-compliance with water shortage restrictions – increase from $150 to $250
- Relocate, change, alter metering facilities without approval – increase from $250 to $500
- Interfere or tamper with water meter or remote reading device – increase from $150 to $500
Noise and Public Nuisance Bylaw
- Damaging/vandalizing public property – increase from $300 to $350
Business License Bylaw
- Carry on business without licence – increase from $500 to $550
Off-Highway Vehicles Bylaw
- OHV in prohibited area – increase from $200 to $550
Smoking Bylaw
- Specified Fine for an offense committed pursuant to the Bylaw – increase from $250 to $300
Animal Care and Control Bylaw
- Allow Animal to run at large – first offence – increase from $100 to $200
- Allow Animal to run at large – second offence – increase from $200 to $250
- Allow Animal to run at large – third offence – increase from $300 to $350
- Allow animal to bark at person – first offence – increase from $100 to $150
- Allow animal to bark at person – second offence – increase from $200 to $250
- Allow animal to bark at person – third offence – increase from $300 to $350
- Allow animal to cause damage to person/animal/property – first offence increase from $200 to $500
- Allow animal to cause damage to person/animal/property – second offence increase from $400 to $750
- Allow animal to cause damage to person/animal/property – third offence increase from $600 to $1,000
- Animal bite/attack person – second offence – increase from $1,500 to $2,000
- Animal bite/attack person – third offence – increase from $2,000 to $5,000
- Animal causing death to a person – first offence – increase from $1,500 to $7,500
- Animal causing death to a person – second offence – increase from $2,500 to $10,000
- Animal causing death to a person – third offence – increase from $3,500 to $10,000
Community Standards Bylaw
- Failure to mow grass/weeds – increase from $200 to $250
- Failure to clear sidewalk from snow – increase from $150 to $200
- Propel snow/ice onto another person’s property without consent – increase from 0 to $200
Parks and Public Facilities
- Obstruct use of facility – increase from $100 to $250
- Enter closed facility – increase from $100 to $250
- Panhandling – increase from $100 to $200
- Prohibited behavior – increase from $100 to $250
- Operate motor vehicle where prohibited – increase from $100 to $250
- Camping without permission – increase from $100 to $200
- Disobey signage – increase from $100 to $250
- Advertisement -