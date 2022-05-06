- Advertisement -

During the Cold Lake city council meeting a second and third readings to increase a variety of municipal fines have passed.

Council was initially made aware of the comparably low fine penalties in the city back when the council was reviewing the 2022 Budget in November. Council asked administration to look and compare Cold Lake’s fines with surrounding towns and cities.

The review came back in March with information stating Cold Lake was on the low-end.

The following is a list of all the fines that have been changed:

Vehicle and Pedestrian Traffic Bylaw

Parking Violation – an increase from $50 to $75

Park in Marked Disability Parking Zone – increase from $200 to $250

Depositing materials on highways/sidewalks/boulevards – increase from $100 to $200

Transporting Unsecured waste – increase from $100 to $200

Exceeding axle weight – increase from $200 to $250

Amend Water and Sewer Bylaw

Non-compliance with water shortage restrictions – increase from $150 to $250

Relocate, change, alter metering facilities without approval – increase from $250 to $500

Interfere or tamper with water meter or remote reading device – increase from $150 to $500

Noise and Public Nuisance Bylaw

Damaging/vandalizing public property – increase from $300 to $350

Business License Bylaw

Carry on business without licence – increase from $500 to $550

Off-Highway Vehicles Bylaw

OHV in prohibited area – increase from $200 to $550

Smoking Bylaw

Specified Fine for an offense committed pursuant to the Bylaw – increase from $250 to $300

Animal Care and Control Bylaw

Allow Animal to run at large – first offence – increase from $100 to $200

Allow Animal to run at large – second offence – increase from $200 to $250

Allow Animal to run at large – third offence – increase from $300 to $350

Allow animal to bark at person – first offence – increase from $100 to $150

Allow animal to bark at person – second offence – increase from $200 to $250

Allow animal to bark at person – third offence – increase from $300 to $350

Allow animal to cause damage to person/animal/property – first offence increase from $200 to $500

Allow animal to cause damage to person/animal/property – second offence increase from $400 to $750

Allow animal to cause damage to person/animal/property – third offence increase from $600 to $1,000

Animal bite/attack person – second offence – increase from $1,500 to $2,000

Animal bite/attack person – third offence – increase from $2,000 to $5,000

Animal causing death to a person – first offence – increase from $1,500 to $7,500

Animal causing death to a person – second offence – increase from $2,500 to $10,000

Animal causing death to a person – third offence – increase from $3,500 to $10,000

Community Standards Bylaw

Failure to mow grass/weeds – increase from $200 to $250

Failure to clear sidewalk from snow – increase from $150 to $200

Propel snow/ice onto another person’s property without consent – increase from 0 to $200

Parks and Public Facilities

Obstruct use of facility – increase from $100 to $250

Enter closed facility – increase from $100 to $250

Panhandling – increase from $100 to $200

Prohibited behavior – increase from $100 to $250

Operate motor vehicle where prohibited – increase from $100 to $250

Camping without permission – increase from $100 to $200

Disobey signage – increase from $100 to $250