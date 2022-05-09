- Advertisement -

Local Photographer Susie O’Connor MPA, has had 4 image(s) selected for exhibition in a national Salon celebrating the best of Canadian professional photography.

Of the four submitted images, the ‘Gilded Descent’ image in the Figure Study class won the prestigious Best in Class award at the Professional Photographers of Canada’s 2022 annual competition.

The image was also given the honor of being included in the Professional Photographers of Canada’s 2022 Loan Collection and for a Judge’s Choice award.

O’Connor says she is honored to win this prestigious award.

“To say it’s the top image in Canada in this category was an incredible thrill and I’m humbled every day to continue growing and doing what I love.”

O’Connor says she discovered the world of Figure Study photography at the end of 2020.

“Covid was bringing me down and I wanted a challenge in my life. The figure study genre allowed me to stretch my skills and explore light more in-depth.”

She says it added beauty to the world at a time she was feeling rather bleak.

O’Connor also had two of the three images in the Portrait/Wedding category receive a score of 5 Excellences across the board from all 5 judges.