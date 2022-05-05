- Advertisement -

Anyone in the Lakeland area can go claim a free comic book on May 7th by visiting the Bonnyville Library between 11 am – 1 pm.

The library is participating in the international Free Comic Book Day event to get comic books into people’s hands.

Writers and publishers have worked to create special stories, sneak previews, or fun ties-ins specifically for Free Comic Book Day.

The Library is encouraging people to stop by this Saturday for some activities and a free book. Both children and adults are welcome.