Cold Lake City Council has chosen to approve top-up funding from reserves to ensure that critical work on 11 Street moves forward without issue.

Council has notest an inflated cost of construction disciplines and materials and has boosted the funding to accommodate. A total of $1.54 million of extra funding has been put towards the budget and the total budget now sits at almost $3.5 million.

The project’s goal is to upsize stormwater lines, as well as the replacement of water and sanitary mains.

The current system is old and considered undersized for the duties it needs to perform.

“This is a significant amount of work and while we hope that the residents do not experience too much of an inconvenience, the good news is that they will not see major infrastructure work on their street for very long time to come,” Copeland said. “Council is encouraged when staff can identify an opportunity to tackle a lot of infrastructure in one project because it is cost-effective and efficient.”

The project is slated for completion around the end of 2022.