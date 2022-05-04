- Advertisement -

The annual LCSD Excellence in Catholic Education Award recipient is École Notre Dame Elementary School Principal Rachel Reid.

Lakeland Catholic School District says Reid has been a leader to her staff and students with a kind heart, a sense of grace, and unwavering faith.

“Rachel has a magnanimous vision that lights up the halls and classrooms of her school,” said LCSD Deputy Superintendent Chantel Axani. “Her vision is rooted in lessons from the greatest teacher of all time: Christ. She believes that every child is a gift from God and is worthy of respect and dignity.”

Reid started as a substitute teacher in 2015 and then became vice-principal of École Notre Dame Elementary in 2017 until her maternity leave in 2019. When Reid returned in 2021 she stepped into the position of principal at the school.

“I feel honored and blessed to be able to work with students and staff daily. I wholeheartedly know this career was my calling, I want to make sure that every single child and adult that I work with feel love and knows they have someone in their corner who cares for them.” Reid said. We often don’t know what home life is like for our students and staff, therefore, I made it my mission to treat all with respect, dignity, and compassion and be authentic in my actions. As Catholic Christians, we are called to be gospel witnesses, and I try to live by that. If everyone I encounter leaves feeling they are valued, important, and loved, then I have been successful.”

The award is annually presented to one educator who demonstrates the following traits:

Catholic values and lifestyle

positively contributes to the development of students and their spiritual, intellectual, social, emotional, and physical growth

is active in their parish and faith life