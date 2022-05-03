- Advertisement -

This is the first time Lakeland Catholic will be presenting the LCSD Excellence in Catholic Education Support Staff Award.

This year’s recipient is SIS Manager Jojo Policarpio.

Policarpio has been working with LCSD for more than 20 years and started working as a teacher.

Lakeland Catholic Director of Technology Clint Elliott says she is passionate about her faith, her work, and is always available to offer advice, say a prayer, or lend an ear to anyone who needs it.

“Jojo always brings a sense of faith to our technology department and all of its meetings, she has a special prayer to offer, and is always willing to provide her sense of guidance lead by her faith.”

Deputy Superintendent Chantel Axani said the award was created in order to recognize the efforts of the division’s support staff who demonstrates the following characteristics:

active in their parish and faith life

works collaboratively with colleagues and their parish

demonstrates knowledge and integration of the teachings of the Catholic Church

is involved in professional and spiritual growth activities

demonstrates caring for the well-being of students and colleagues, among others