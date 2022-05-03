- Advertisement -

Cold Lake RCMP is looking to the public to help them track down a stolen vehicle.

Police say the truck was reported missing on April 22nd, from a locked compound just West of Cold Lake off of Highway 55. The vehicle is believed to be taken between April 19th, and April 20th

The stolen ride is a 1988 Ford F250 with a custom welded box. The entire vehicle has been repainted grey. Antique plate S726.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicle is urged to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

