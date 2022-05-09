- Advertisement -

The Lakeland can get excited as Aerial Adventure Park at Kinosoo Ridge is planned to see its grand opening set for May long weekend.

The public can start climbing on May 20th and 21st from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant is planned to open one hour later and go until 8 p.m.

The park will be fully operational on June 2.

When fully operational, the park will be open from Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information about online ticket sales, age and size limitations, and Frequently Asked Questions will be available closer to the date.