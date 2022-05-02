- Advertisement -

Cold Lake RCMP responded to a shooting on the Elizabeth Metis Settlement on April 27 around 12:30 a.m.

The victim a 44-year-old man from Elizabeth Metis Settlement passed away due to his injuries. The body has been taken to the Edmonton Office of the Medical Examiner where an autopsy is scheduled for today.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

RCMP believes this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public.

If you have information on this crime, please contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301.