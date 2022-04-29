- Advertisement -

NLPS will be offering in-person Summer School from July 5 to 28.

The classes will be offered in Bonnyville, Cold Lake, and Lac La Biche. Classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday with a lunch break from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Summer School is open to all students currently in grades 9 to 12 as well as high school students from other school divisions throughout the province.

Any students interested in taking a course are being asked to fill out the 2022 Summer School Intent Form prior to May 13.

NLPS says this form will help finalize which courses we will be offered, allow the schools to ensure staffing is in place, and connect with students to discuss their options.

Registration will open on May 24 and information on how to register will be shared with students closer to that date.

A fee will be charged for participation in Summer School with the price for current NLPS students sitting at $25 and $50 for students from outside NLPS.

The following courses are available if enough students sign up. If there are not enough students to offer a course, students who applied may be offered an alternate course or directed to an alternate provider.

English Language Arts 10-1, 10-2

English Language Arts 20-1, 20-2

English Language Arts 30-1, 30-2

Math 15 – Competencies in Math

Math 10C, 10-3

Math 20-1, 20-2, 20-3

Science 10, Science 14

Social Studies 10-1, 10-2

Social Studies 20-1, 20-2

Social Studies 30-1, 30-2

Career & Life Management (CALM)

Physical Education 10

CTS – Electives

Work Experience/RAP (tentative)

Students who are entering Grade 10 in September can take Math 15, Physical Education 10, or Career and Life Management (CALM) only.