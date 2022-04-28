- Advertisement -

Bonnyville RCMP pulled over a suspect vehicle on April 16th around 6:00 PM after officials recognized it had been involved in a shooting in Cold Lake the previous day.

The occupants were arrested without incident after being pulled over on Highway 28. A search of the vehicle revealed the suspects had possession of methamphetamines and firearms.

A 25-year-old female from Cold Lake has been charged with Possession of both Meth and Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and 7 offenses related to the firearms in the vehicle.

A 29-year-old male from Cold Lake has been charged with the same 9 offenses as the female as well as 5 additional counts of Failing to Comply with a Release Condition.

The woman has been released by a Justice of the Peace and will appear in court on May 24th while the man remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

