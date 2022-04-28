- Advertisement -

Cold Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has just contracted 143 HealthCARE Consulting to find a way to enhance the primary health care for Cold Lake and the surrounding area.

Over the next three months, 143 HCC will be getting ready to present recommendations and a business plan to the Chamber Board of Directors that align with the Quadruple Aim concept in healthcare.

The plan will attempt to improve the following aspects:

population health

enhancing the care experience

care team well-being

reducing costs

Colleen McKinstry, Principal and CoOwner of 143 HCC says they know the needs of patients and their communities are evolving.

“143 HCC believes caring and supporting patients throughout their healthcare journey is at the heart of primary care and having the Chamber want to be part of a larger team that is needed to provide high quality, timely care is essential.”

The Chamber says they need to change the traditional recruitment and retention strategies for physicians and other healthcare professionals.

Chamber President Ryan Lefebvre believes that they need to empower physicians and healthcare professionals seeking to practice and live in Cold Lake and the surrounding area.

“By supporting physicians and healthcare professionals and their businesses, we strengthen our community”.

The Chamber recognizes that healthier populations contribute to a stronger local economy, which in turn, contributes to a healthier population.