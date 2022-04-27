- Advertisement -

Jardith Wiebe was reported missing and St. Paul RCMP are seeking assistance in locating the missing 24-year-old.

Wiebe was last seen leaving the St. Therese Health Center in St. Paul on April 24, 2022.

RCMP is concerned about his wellbeing.

Wiebe is described as:

6’0” tall

210 pounds

He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, blue jays hat, a black hoodie, grey pants, and white sneakers

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wiebe is asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870.