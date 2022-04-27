Listen Live

St. Paul RCMP looking for help finding Jardith Wiebe
FeaturedNews

St. Paul RCMP looking for help finding Jardith Wiebe

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Troy Savinkoff for Alberta RCMP Media Relations)
Jardith Wiebe was reported missing and St. Paul RCMP are seeking assistance in locating the missing 24-year-old.

Wiebe was last seen leaving the St. Therese Health Center in St. Paul on April 24, 2022.

RCMP is concerned about his wellbeing.

Wiebe is described as:

  • 6’0” tall
  • 210 pounds
  • He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, blue jays hat, a black hoodie, grey pants, and white sneakers
(Photo supplied by Troy Savinkoff for Alberta RCMP Media Relations)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wiebe is asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870.

