Jardith Wiebe was reported missing and St. Paul RCMP are seeking assistance in locating the missing 24-year-old.
Wiebe was last seen leaving the St. Therese Health Center in St. Paul on April 24, 2022.
RCMP is concerned about his wellbeing.
Wiebe is described as:
- 6’0” tall
- 210 pounds
- He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, blue jays hat, a black hoodie, grey pants, and white sneakers
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wiebe is asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870.
