- Advertisement -

Bonnyville RCMP is continuing its investigation into the attempted vehicle theft and is asking the public for video footage around the time of the incident.

All town residents with video cameras, dash cams, or doorbell cameras are being asked to look at the footage and see if anything was captured on video.

Bonnyville RCMP received the report of an attempted vehicle theft on 45 Avenue and 42 Street on April 17. The victim confronted a suspect and was shot with a firearm. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 3 or 4 suspects fled the area in what RCMP believe is a hatchback car.

One of the suspects is described as:

Approximately 5’6”

Braided hair

Bonnyville RCMP is asking anyone with any information or video surveillance from around the time of this offense to call 780-826-3358, 911, or your local police.

- Advertisement -