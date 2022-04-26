- Advertisement -

Cold Lake residents will see more plains in the air around the clock this week.

Squadrons from 4 Wing Cold Lake will be flying over the city at night for the rest of the week.

This is all part of their training which is essential for aircrew and ground crew. In a press release, 4 Wing says “The ability to conduct night missions is vital to our operational capability.”

Public Affairs Officer for 4 Wing Cold Lake Capt. Rachel Brosseau says there will be no abnormal sounds throughout the night.

“It will be the same sounds people would hear during the day but at night. There is also a possibility that someone sees some flashing lights in the sky.”

4 Wing says it will be mindful of the Lakeland community as Brosseau says all the flights should stop around 11:30 at night.