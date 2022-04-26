- Advertisement -

Surgeries and obstetrical services are expected to resume at Bonnyville Health Centre on May 25th.

A water leak earlier in April forced the operating rooms to close down and obstetrical services to be diverted to surrounding communities.

Other service areas such as the emergency department remain open at Bonnyville Health Centre. The South Lakeside parking lot is currently closed off for contractor activities, however, visitors may park near the emergency department entrance and ambulance hall.

Shelly Franklin Site Administrator, Bonnyville Health Centre says she apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks the public for their patience.

“We are grateful to the teams from Covenant Health and AHS, as well as to our contractors, who have stepped up to restore our operating rooms. Our top priority is patient safety. We are working to reopen our operating rooms as quickly as possible.”

Preparations have been made by Alberta Health Services for the surrounding communities to prepare for the increased demand.