Anyone with a Bonnyville Library card can participate in the Meet the Telescope night or the Family STEAM Night. The Meet the Telescope night will take place on April 27 and will let people get a closer look before the telescope is available to borrow. This drop-in program has three timeslots people can visit.

Kat Eliason The Library Programmer says this is a great opportunity to check the telescope out before renting it. “Just come in and touch it and maybe ask some questions. It’s a great time to see how it works and see if you want to take it home.” Eliason says now is a great time to ensure it can fit in your car when renting it out.