Kinosoo Ridge has finished its snow season with 27,000 visitors, and an increase in revenue due to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Green Chair has been dismantled and removed.
Council approved the construction of new sections of the Moose Lake trail at a cost of just over $1.76 million which comes just under the budget of $2 million.
Council also agreed to remove three provisional portions of the new trail as the trails were to be built in rural subdivisions with lower speed limits.
