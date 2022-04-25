- Advertisement -

Kinosoo Ridge has finished its snow season with 27,000 visitors, and an increase in revenue due to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Green Chair has been dismantled and removed.

Council approved the construction of new sections of the Moose Lake trail at a cost of just over $1.76 million which comes just under the budget of $2 million.

Council also agreed to remove three provisional portions of the new trail as the trails were to be built in rural subdivisions with lower speed limits.

