A $15,000 sponsorship agreement with the Bonnyville Agriculture Society is among several funding projects recently approved by the municipality.

Bonnyville council passed a motion to be an Elite $15,000 Sponsor for the Bonnyville Agriculture Society and their upcoming events.

The administration recommended that the council approve an elite level sponsorship for $15,000 saying the sponsorship package is for both the WPA and the CPRA. The administration explained that since both events will be located in Bonnyville they both have a direct impact on the town.

The council unanimously approved the choice.

A motion was also passed to support the Kehewin Cree Nation’s Cultural Powwow yearly in the amount of $1,000.

Although members of Council won’t be attending the Lac La Biche County’s Healthier Community Golf Tournament, a motion was passed to sponsor up to $750.