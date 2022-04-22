UPDATE: The vehicle has been located. Cold Lake RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

A vehicle was stolen from a locked compound just West of Cold Lake off of Highway 55 and RCMP is looking for the public’s help finding it.

Cold Lake RCMP received the report on April 20 that approximately 11:30 a.m.

The vehicle is described as a yellow 1969 Pontiac GTO with rear License plate 9867.

Anyone with information on this incident to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.