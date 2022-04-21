Residential neighborhoods in Cold Lake with start being cleaned today.
The sweeping program will run throughout the spring and summer months.
The schedules for the street sweeping program are determined several weeks ahead and will be posted on the City’s social media feeds.
The priority for the street sweeps is the same as the snow removal program.
The schedules and maps can be found right here:
The City of Cold Lake says residents can help ensure the streets are clean and accessible for everyone by following the following tips:
- Remove your vehicles from the street on your assigned day. Signs are posted at the entrances to neighborhoods at least 24 hours before crews arrive. When vehicles are left on the street, it causes delays to maneuver around them and leaves an unfinished section of the street.
- Remove driveway boards or ramps on your assigned day. They can get caught in the machinery and cause damage and costly delays.
- Avoid streets where our crews are working. The less traffic and congestion we have to deal with, the faster we can get in and out of your neighborhood.