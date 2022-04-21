Residential neighborhoods in Cold Lake with start being cleaned today.

The sweeping program will run throughout the spring and summer months.

The schedules for the street sweeping program are determined several weeks ahead and will be posted on the City’s social media feeds.

The priority for the street sweeps is the same as the snow removal program.

The schedules and maps can be found right here:

The City of Cold Lake says residents can help ensure the streets are clean and accessible for everyone by following the following tips: