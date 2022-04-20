Vermilion Fire & Rescue Society responded to a single-vehicle rollover yesterday on Highway #41 south past Highway #16.

Officials got the call around 7:21 p.m. on April 19.

When Emergency crews arrived on the scene they found one car on its side with one person inside.

Vermilion’s Deputy Fire Chief, Anton Krys says the car had skidded off the road due to the icy road conditions but the driver was okay.

“We had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. He only suffered minor injuries. He did get transported to the hospital with small cuts.”

The Deputy Fire Chief says the driver just lost control of the vehicle.