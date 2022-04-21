(Photo supplied by Cpl. Troy Savinkoff for Alberta RCMP Media Relations)

St. Paul RCMP is asking the public for help locating Tyrone Uler Jackson but urges the public to not approach.

Jackson’s many warrants include Discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, Pointing a firearm, and Aggravated assault.

Jackson is described as:

Male

Medium complexion

6 feet tall

160 pounds

Jackson is known to reside in the Goodfish Lake area.

The St. Paul RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in getting information and the location of Tyrone Jackson.

If found RCMP ask the public to Please call 911 or local police instead of approaching.