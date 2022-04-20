Update: Dominic has been located safe and RCMP would like to thank the public for their help.

St. Paul RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Dominic Timothy Jackson from Goodfish Lake.

Jackson’s warrant includes charges for, Discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, Pointing a firearm, Aggravated assault, and Failing to comply with release conditions.

Jackson is described as:

Male

Medium complexion

6 feet tall

200 pounds

Jackson is known to reside in the Goodfish Lake area.

The St. Paul RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in getting any information or locating Dominic Jackson. If located, RCMP asks the public to not approach and instead to contact officials.