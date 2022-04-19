Bonnyville RCMP received a report of an attempted vehicle theft that turned violent resulting in a shooting.

On April 17 at approximately 02:37 a.m. RCMP was notified of an attempted vehicle theft on 45 Avenue and 42 Street.

The victim confronted one of the suspects and during the confrontation, the victim was shot with a firearm. Media Relations Officer Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says the victim confronted one of the suspects not knowing how many people there were.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says the victim’s injuries were minor in nature.

“The injuries will be debilitating but certainly not life-threatening.”

The suspects proceeded to flee the area in what RCMP think is a hatchback car. At this moment RCMP believes there were 3 to 4 suspects involved in the event.

Currently, Bonnyville RCMP is still investigating the circumstances of this incident and more information may become available.

One of the suspects is described as:

Approximately 5’6”

Braided hair

Bonnyville RCMP is asking anyone with any information or video surveillance from around the time of this offense to call 780-826-3358, 911, or the local police.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says any information is helpful.

“We are hoping there are individuals who have camera footage from their garage or some sort that can give us some more information.”

Savinkoff encourages the public to avoid confronting suspects and instead he asks people to call the police.