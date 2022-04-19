The front window of a City of Cold Lake transit bus was smashed on April 12 by an unknown male near the Royal Bank on 51 Street.
Cold Lake RCMP received a call between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. about the smashed window.
The investigation into the event revealed the man picked up a piece of metal and smashed the front window and proceeded to walk towards the area of Mark’s Work Warehouse.
The male suspect can be described as:
- Dark hair
- Blue and white jacket
- Dark pants
Cold Lake RCMP is asking members of the public with information on this incident to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.