The front window of a City of Cold Lake transit bus was smashed on April 12 by an unknown male near the Royal Bank on 51 Street.

Cold Lake RCMP received a call between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. about the smashed window.

The investigation into the event revealed the man picked up a piece of metal and smashed the front window and proceeded to walk towards the area of Mark’s Work Warehouse.

The male suspect can be described as:

Dark hair

Blue and white jacket

Dark pants

(Photo supplied by Joannie Crevier for Cold Lake RCMP) (Photo supplied by Joannie Crevier for Cold Lake RCMP)

Cold Lake RCMP is asking members of the public with information on this incident to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.