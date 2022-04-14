Unfortunately, fans of the Bonnyville & District Oil and Gas Show will have to wait another year.

Serina Parsons, Executive Director of the Chamber says they were so optimistic that a lifting of restrictions would mean a successful event.

“The reality is that we all still need time to recover. The chamber, along with so many businesses has moved from survival mode to recovery mode. But we need to realize this doesn’t happen overnight.”

The new dates for the event are June 14 and 15 in 2023.

The Bonnyville and District Chamber of Commerce says they have hope and optimism for what the future holds for the business community moving into a post-pandemic world but the reality is the pandemic’s effects are still being felt.

The Chamber of Commerce says oil businesses are getting better but are still in recovery mode.

“By allowing more time for recovery and ensuring more stability within our economy, we are ensuring that the Bonnyville Oil and Gas Show will continue to be successful for the chamber, its participants, and the community as a whole. This event is known for its hospitality, oilmen’s room, amazing networking, and opportunity for business growth and connections.”

The Chamber assures the extra time will ensure all expectations are not compromised.