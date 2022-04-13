As The Lakeland enters into the warmer seasons, the Alberta RCMP urges homeowners to consider Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design principles.

CPTED is a set of design principles that aim to reduce opportunities for crime to take place while homeowners are planning home renovations and seasonal maintenance projects.

The recommended adjustments will help deter criminals by making it more difficult or less desirable to commit the crime.

Alberta RCMP Officer in Charge of Community Safety and Well-being C/Supt Peter Tewfik says citizens play a critical role in keeping their communities safe.

“By using the principles of CPTED and making simple changes to your property, you can help reduce property crime in Alberta.”

Alberta RCMP says homeowners should consider the following things when renovating their property: