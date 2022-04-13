As The Lakeland enters into the warmer seasons, the Alberta RCMP urges homeowners to consider Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design principles.
CPTED is a set of design principles that aim to reduce opportunities for crime to take place while homeowners are planning home renovations and seasonal maintenance projects.
The recommended adjustments will help deter criminals by making it more difficult or less desirable to commit the crime.
Alberta RCMP Officer in Charge of Community Safety and Well-being C/Supt Peter Tewfik says citizens play a critical role in keeping their communities safe.
“By using the principles of CPTED and making simple changes to your property, you can help reduce property crime in Alberta.”
Alberta RCMP says homeowners should consider the following things when renovating their property:
- Trim your trees and shrubs – Trimming the bottoms of trees allow clear sightlines from inside your house to the curb or edge of the property. In addition, keeping your bushes and shrubs short removes potential hiding places.
- Lighting – Consider installing LED or motion sensor lights around your property. Ensuring your house is adequately lit at night deters criminals for fear of being seen. Solar-powered lights are a great option to light up the most remote places on your property. Also leaving lights on in the house when away can provide the illusion that someone is home.
- Cameras – Install exterior cameras around your property. Even the perception of someone watching can be enough to deter a crime.
- Lock up your outdoor valuables – After a long day of yard work, store your lawnmower and other tools in a locked shed or garage and out of sight.