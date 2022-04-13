Cold Lake Fire-Rescue has gotten four new thermal imaging cameras and will start putting them into action.

Both the cameras and the charging stations were ordered back in December after Cold Lake Fire-Rescue received $7,500 from the Enbridge Fueling Futures Grant.

Fire Chief Jeff Fallow says the cameras are very valuable to the operations.

“They allow us to look for hot spots in walls or vehicles, where we can’t normally see, to help make sure any fires are out completely.”

The thermal imaging cameras will be placed on four front-line vehicles: two in the Downtown District Station, and two in the Lakeshore District Station.

Fallow mentions the cameras can also be used to train firefighters.

“We train once a week, and these cameras can help teach them where to look for any spots we may have missed while fighting a fire. We’re very thankful to Enbridge for their continued support of our fire-rescue service.”