During a recent council meeting Associate, CAO of Recreation and Community Services Darrell Lessmeister gave a presentation on how Administration is working with RC Strategies to complete the RFP for Project Management to develop the new aquatics center.

The council accepted the concept on February 8th and approved moving forward with construction management as well.

During the presentation, Lessmeister said they are currently looking for a Project Manager.

“Once they are hired we will work with the Project Manager on the architect and also with the construction company.”

Lessmeister said the hiring of the Project Manager will come back to the council in May of 2022. Lessmeister did note the council will have final input into the design.

Once hired, the Project Manager will work with Administration and a Construction Company to finish the project and keep the services of an architectural firm. The approval for both the Architectural firm and the Construction Contractor will come back to the council when appropriate.

The project is estimated to cost around $27 million with Mayor Paul Reutov saying this could be the largest capital project that could be on the books for a couple of years.

Lessmeister assured the council the project is still on the path to completion within three to four years.

County Council approved the following motion saying “That County Council accepts new Aquatic Center concept as information and further that Council directs Administration to move forward with the Construction Management process for the development of the new Aquatics Center.”