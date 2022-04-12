This week marks National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and Alberta RCMP would like to recognize the hard work of its Operational Communications Centres.

The RCMP say the OCC team works behind the scene to manage incoming calls for service.

“With more than 796,000 calls for service recorded in the past year, we remind citizens to be mindful that emergency communications centers are busy at all hours with incoming calls about public safety.”

The RCMP would like to remind the public that 9-1-1 should only be dialed in true emergency situations – when public or personal safety is at risk or a crime is in progress.

The public can learn more information about the OCC through Alberta RCMP’s social media pages.