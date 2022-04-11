Scotiabank is committing $125,000 to help Lakeland College students over a three-year period.

The money will try to maximize student success supports, including financial aid, and employment enhancement programs, as well as Lakeland’s School of Agricultural Sciences.

The President and CEO at Lakeland College Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart says the money will help every student to go beyond the classroom.

“Scotiabank’s gift will enhance our students’ transformative educational experience by removing barriers to their success. Student success supports take many forms. Together, we are preparing our students to grow as confident, collaborative leaders ready to excel in their chosen industries and communities.”

Wainwright-Stewart gives her thanks to Scotiabank. She says this investment will also enhance Indigenous cultural services at each campus and fund Lakeland’s employment skills enhancement certificate, which bridges the gap for those needing to get their first full-time job or move toward additional post-secondary programming.